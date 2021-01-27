Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 96.91% in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 96.91% in India. The fatality rate is firm at 1.44%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 12,689 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 1,06,89,527. 137 new deaths were also reported. The death toll has reached at 1,53,724. 13,320 recoveries were also reported. The total recoveries stand at 1,03,59,305.

At present there are 1,76,498 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. This comprise 1.65% of the total caseload.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 19,36,13,120 samples have been tested up to January 26 with 5,50,426 samples being tested on Tuesday.