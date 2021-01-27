Dismissed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala released from prison.

Dismissed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala was formally freed from prison on Wednesday after jail officials completed the formalities. The formalities for her release were done at the Victoria Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment for the Covid-19 virus, which she had contracted a week ago, along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.

The close aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was in the Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara for four years since February 2017 in connection with the Rs 66 crore superfluous assets case.

A huge crowd of Sasikala supporters queued up outside the Victoria Hospital, raising slogans in her support and distributed sweets in celebration.