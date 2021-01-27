India Meteorological Department predicts severe cold wave

The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warning. IMD predicted severe cold wave conditions are likely to impact many parts of northwest India and over Saurashtra and Kutch for the next three days.

IMD also forecasted ground frost over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi . Dense to very dense fog in isolated/some pockets is likely to prevail over Punjab and Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

Severe cold day conditions are very likely in some pockets over Uttar Pradesh during the next two days. Dense fog is also likely over Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 2-3 days.

“Extremely cold winds are blowing from the Western Himalayan region where there was widespread snowfall last week. Low cloud conditions are blocking sunshine in some areas which is leading to very low maximum temperatures in some places over NW India,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.