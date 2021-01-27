Indian Air Force strengthens; The third batch of Rafale fighter jets arrived in India…

New Delhi: The third batch of Rafale fighter jets arrived in India. Three Rafale planes arrived from France today. The plane, refueled from the UAE, will land in Jamnagar, Gujarat at 11 pm.

With the arrival of three more, the number of Rafale aircraft in the Air Force is 11. In September 2016, India and France signed an agreement worth Rs 59,000 crore to buy 36 Rafale aircraft. The first batch of five aircraft arrived at Ambala Air Base in July last year. The second batch of three warplanes arrived last November.