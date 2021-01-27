Jeep launched ‘ Jeep Compass Facelift’ in India : Know the features and price

Jeep has launched its updated ‘2021 Jeep Compass Facelift’ in India. Jeep has launched its ‘Compass’ in 2017 in India and is one of the most popular and selling SUV of the company.

The new ‘2021 Jeep Compass Facelift’ comes with 10.1-inch touchscreen along with new UConnect 5 system along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include ventilated seats up front, wireless charging, fully digital instrument console and a new 360-degree parking camera.

The SUV also has chrome finished seven-slat grille, sleek-looking new LED headlights with LED DRLs, redesigned bumper, tweaked faux skid plate, bigger air dam, new fog lamps, new 5-spoke alloy wheels, new LED taillights and more.

The new 2021 Jeep Compass facelift is powered with 170 hp 2.0-litre diesel engine along with 163 hp 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. A 6-speed manual transmission comes as standard and while the petrol-automatic version comes with a DCT, the diesel-AT gets a 9-speed automatic.

The new Jeep Compass Facelift comes in seven colours, out of which, three are all-new colour – Techno Metallic Green, Galaxy Blue and Bright White-. Prices start at Rs. 16.99 lakh and go up to Rs. 28.29 lakh