Man murders 18 women after his wife left with another man

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man, who was purportedly associated with 18 incidents of murder of women, besides other crimes, was arrested here on Tuesday, police said. With his capture, two new instances of the murder of women have been discovered. The man, a stone cutter, was arrested by the sleuths of the city police Task Force and the police of Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Earlier, he was caught in 21 cases, including 16 cases of killing for gain, four property aggression, and one case of fleeing from police custody. He got wedded at the age of 21, but his wife eloped with another man in a quick span and he carried a hatred against women since the incident, police said.

Read more; “How many people can stay in one room?” UAE launches new rules, Read more…

He began his illegal action in 2003, aiming at single women by offering them money for sexual admiration. He would murder his victims after devouring liquor or toddy with them and then escape after taking their valuables, police added.