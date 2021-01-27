Muslims should not contribute to construction of mosque in Ayodhya: OIC

Hyderabad: AIMIM leader Azaduddin Owaisi has said that praying and donating for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya to replace the Babri Masjid is “forbidden”.

However, he sought the views of religious scholars, the Muftis and the Ulema of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. Everyone commented that it should not be called a mosque and that prayers could not be offered there. Owaisi said it was not permissible to offer prayers and contribute to the construction of a mosque there. Muslims should not pray in that mosque. Owaisi also said that instead of contributing to the construction of the mosque, donations should be made for the marriage of poor girls.

At the same time, Muslims should refrain from competing against dalits and backward classes. The time to cooperate with them has passed. The OIC said that if the three communities start cooperating with each other, the 70-year rule of the upper castes, who constitute only 22 per cent of the population, will be over.