Protests intensify over Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra for sharing ‘distorted Indian map’

New Delhi: Protesting against the map of India shared by Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Vadra, excluding Pakistan and China-occupied territories. Robert Vadra shared a picture on Twitter saying that the farmer’s struggle had turned violent, excluding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin, which are integral parts of India.

Robert Vadra’s post was removed from Twitter following protests against the post intensifies. Shortly afterward, the message was re-posted on Instagram using the correct map of India. The map he tweeted doesn’t have Kashmir and Ladakh, it is rather devoid of these territories. Call it a blunder or unintentional error, Vadra came under heavy attack on Twitter for ‘playing with India’s territorial sovereignty.’