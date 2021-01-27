TikTok banned Permanently ; 57 other Chinese apps to be barred from June

Tiktok, WeChat, and 57 different Chinese apps are permanently forbidden from India after warnings were declared to them last year. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology announced new notices to make permanent the taboo inflicted on these apps in June, days later an unusual increase in a border dispute with China. According to statements, the government had given the 59 apps, including ByteDance’s video-sharing app TikTok, Tencent’s WeChat, and Alibaba’s UC Browser, an opportunity to describe their attitude on agreement with privacy and security provisions, but was not convinced.

The government had declared new announcements to the apps last week. The ministry’s rule on June 29 said the apps were “prejudicial to freedom and integrity of India, defense of India, the safety of the state and public order”.Reports propose the government was not convinced with the reply to its declaration and decided to go forward with a permanent ban.

“We are assessing the notice and will reply to it as relevant. Guaranteeing the privacy and protection of all our users remains to be our topmost priority,” a TikTok spokesperson stated that it had complied with all commands. A total of 220 apps have been banned in India between ruthless boundary pressures with China since May. The first round of prohibitions was declared days after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in an encounter on June 15 with the Chinese army at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

In September, 118 more mobile apps, including Tencent’s popular videogame PUBG, were outlawed. More apps were banned in November, including Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard, and WeDate. Most of the apps were social media and dating applications. The apps were outlawed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology stated.

The movement was based on “comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs,” said a government statement. India and China have had different courses of military and diplomatic discussion to solve the boundary deadlock but so far, there has been little advancement on the ground.