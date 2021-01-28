Covishield vaccine; India dispatches 50,400 doses of vaccines to Sri Lanka

After supplying coronavirus vaccines to several countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Maldives, India on Thursday is dispatching Covishield vaccines to Bahrain and Sri Lanka. A shipment of 50,400 doses of vaccines will be shipped by India to Sri Lanka under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, while Bahrain will receive 10,800 doses.

The Covishield vaccine developed by Serum Institute of India (SII) was packed into the cargo aircraft at Mumbai and left as per schedule at 7.55 am for Manama. The vaccine consignment for Colombo left at 9 am.

India has already provided vaccines to neighboring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh under Neighbourhood First policy. India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday had declared vaccine rollout for several countries from January 20.