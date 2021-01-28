FIFA Club World Cup to be held at Doha selects three UAE referees.

FIFA has chosen three Emirati referees to take part in the Club World Cup in February, the media reported on Monday. A team of Emirati referees will officiate in the FIFA Club World Cup, which is to be held in Doha from February 4 to 11.

The United Arab Emirates’ referee Mohammed Abdullah Hassan and assistant referees Mohammed al-Hammadi and Hassan al-Mihri will be officiating the games in Doha alongside sixteen other referees from around the world. A preparatory camp for the tournament’s referees, organized by the FIFA Referees’ Committee and incorporating physical exercise, technical lectures, and workshops, will be attended by these referees.

Hassan has been a professional referee since 2010 and officiated a match between France and Peru at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, assisted by both Al Hammadi and Al Mihri.