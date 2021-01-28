India conducts first conversation with Biden…

New Delhi: Unexpected start to India’s first high-level talks with US President Joe Biden’s government. Ajit Doval, India’s national security adviser, had a telephone conversation with Jack Sullivan, who holds a similar position in the Biden administration. A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the two countries will work together to achieve stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

But in it, Ajit Doval’s discussion highlights high decisions. Shortly after the meeting, newly appointed US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin telephoned the Indian Defense Minister to discuss the matter with Rajnath Singh. Rajnath Singh congratulated Lloyd Austin on his appointment as Secretary of Defense and said that India wants to further strengthen defense cooperation with the United States.

At the same time, the two sides agreed to work together to further strengthen the strategic alliance between the two countries. These phone calls were the first high-level interaction between the Modi government and the Joe Biden administration. “We exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

As leading democracies, India and the United States will work together on local and international issues, including terrorism, maritime security, cyber security and peace. During Trump’s administration, US relations with India were in top gear. However, reports suggest that Biden does not intend to make any major changes to this.