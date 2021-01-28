Indian-origin Pediatrician kills lady doctor after taking hostages, Commits suicide

Houston: An Indian-origin pediatrician diagnosed with end-stage cancer killed a lady doctor and then committed suicide after taking hostages at a medical facility in Austin, Texas. The equipped man was recognized as Dr. Bharat Narumanchi, who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, police said.

Police got a call on Tuesday stating that a man stepped into the offices of Children’s Medical Group (CMG) with a rifle and was carrying hostages inside the building. Initially, many hostages were being maintained, police said, but several escaped and others were permitted to leave, besides a pediatrician named Katherine Dodson.

The prisoners who fled the office told police on the scene that the man was outfitted with a gun and what seemed to be a shotgun, police said. He also possessed two duffel bags. He had visited the CMG office a week before the firing and applied for a volunteer job. Other than his current visit, police were incapable to detect a link between Dr. Dodson and Dr. Narumanchi. Hostage arbitrators had attempted to make a connection with Narumanchi but were not successful.

After recurred efforts, SWAT officers went to the building where they discovered Dodson and Narumanchi dead from obvious gunshot injuries, the report said.”It seemed that Dr. Narumanchi shot himself after killing Dr. Dodson,” according to the police department’s news announcement. The event is still under probe. The Travis County Medical Examiner will be administering an autopsy to discover the official reason and method of death.