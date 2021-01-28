Indian Railway launched ‘ integrated Helpline number’ for all enquiries: Details inside

Indian Railway has launched an ‘ integrated Helpline number’ for all enquiries. The Indian Railway has integrated all its existing helpline numbers into a single number. This new ‘ integrated Helpline number’ can be used for any help, enquiry and grievances redressal during travel of the passengers. The new helpline number is 139. The new helpline number 139 will take over all the existing helpline numbers (except 182).

The new helpline number 139 will be available in twelve languages. It is based on IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System). There is no need of a smart phone to call on 139.

The Indian Railway has announced that the following helplines are discontinued:

138 (for general complaints)

1072 (for accidents and safety)

9717630982 (for SMS complaints)

58888 / 138 (for clean my coach)

152210 (for vigilance)

1800111321 (for catering services)

The menu for operating new helpline number 139 is the following:

For security & medical assistance, passenger has to press 1, which connects immediately to a call center executive

For enquiry, passenger has to press 2 and in the sub menu, information regarding PNR status, arrival/departure of the train, accommodation, fare enquiry, ticket booking, system ticket cancellation, wake up alarm facility/destination alert, wheel chair booking, meal booking can be obtained.

For catering complaints, passenger has to press 3

For general complaints, passenger has to press 4

For vigilance related complaints, passenger has to press 5

For queries during accident, passenger has to press 6

For status of complaints, passenger has to press 9

For talking to call center executive, passenger has to press *