Man uses wife’s credit card to settle girlfriend’s traffic fines

Dubai: A Dubai-based woman who appeared with a credit card hacking incident to the police was shocked when she found that her husband handled her card to repay his girlfriend’s traffic fines. According to Captain Abdullah Al Shehi, Deputy Director of Cyber-Crime Department at Dubai Police, the police got a complaint from a woman about an unknown person who used her credit card to meet the traffic fines.

After inquiry, the woman who handled the credit card was charged. It set out the credit card used to meet the fines associated with the man’s wife.“It was a rare case because the wife didn’t know that her husband used her credit card to pay his friend’s traffic fines. The girlfriend didn’t know that he was married and the wife didn’t know that he had a girlfriend,” Captain Al Shehi said. The wife got a warning from the bank about a purchase on her credit card. She called the bank and suspended the card before detailing the incident to Dubai Police. At the time, she assumed her credit card was stolen.

Read more; “India’s recently-enacted agri laws will increase farmers’ income” ; IMF’s Chief Economist says

“We traced the purchase transaction and recognized the woman who managed the card. She was charged to the Cyber-Crime Department for interrogation and the shock was she didn’t know her male friend was wedded.”Meanwhile, Colonel Saeed Al Hajiri, Director of Cyber-Crime Department at Dubai Police, said that it was a unique case. “The problem is from the bank client who seldom uses credit cards for purchases through unsecured sites giving products or brands at cheap prices. They set the card details on these sites but don’t know some groups can mangle the system cards and take the card details and money,” Col Al Hajiri said. Dubai Police has asked community members to remain alert and make sure they use only safe sites for their purchases and not disclose any passwords or code numbers to strangers over the phone.