‘Master’ to hit Amazon Prime on January 29th.

Tamil action thriller “Master”, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, the makers announced on Wednesday. The makers and the actors said they are glad” that the fans can enjoy the film on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world. They expect the movie will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of action, and drama,”

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj said it is “extremely fulfilling” to have the film’s global digital release on Amazon as they are expecting to reach a wider audience that’s been at home, and reach regions that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible,” he added.

The film, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto, released in theatres on January 13 during the Pongal holiday. Master is one of the most awaited Tamil movies of the year, the company is happy to have the opportunity to bring the movie to Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories this month.