Not only two vaccines, but more Indian-made Covid vaccines will arrive, the PM said.

New Delhi: The country has dedicated the indigenous Covid vaccine to the world. Two vaccines have been launched in India for the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the world will get more vaccines from India. The Prime Minister was addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos via video conference.

Narendra Modi said at the conference that India has been able to save the majority of the country’s population from the Covid pandemic. Modi said that the severity of the Covid disease in India had been reduced to a level where some had predicted that 70-80 crore people in India would be affected by the Covid pandemic.