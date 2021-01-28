Realme to launch its its ‘X7’ 5G smartphones in India: Know the specifications and price

One of the world’s most popular smartphone brand, Realme has announced that it will launch its 5g smartphone Realme X7 in India. Realme will launch its basic model Realme X7 5G and premium model Realme X7 Pro 5G in the country. The specifications of these phones are similar to the Realme V15 that launched in China earlier this month.

The Realme X7 5G and the Realme X7 Pro 5G will launch in India at 12:30pm (IST) on February 4. The phones have also been teased on Flipkart , where they will be available for purchase. The Realme X7 Pro 5G India is priced in China at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 24,800 )to CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,000).

The Realme X7 5G will feature a Super AMOLED full-HD display. It will have the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC . The smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.It has a a 4,300mAh battery with 50W SuperDart fast charging support. The phone weighs 185 grams.

The Realme X7 Pro 5G will feature a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The phone will have a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Besides that, it will have an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.