Delhi bomb blast: Central Industrial Security Force issues ‘high alert’ at all airports and government buildings

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued a ‘high alert’ after a minor bomb blast in Delhi. The security in the airports and other government buildings all over the country. A minor blast took place outside the Israeli embassy in central Delhi on Friday evening at 5 pm. Few cars were damaged in the blast. No causalities and injuries has been reported due the blast.

The IED was found in a flower pot on road divider on the Abdul Kalam Road. Initial investigations suggest that the explosive device may have been thrown from a running vehicle.

Also Read: Minor blast reported in Delhi

“A very low-intensity improvised device went off at 5.05pm near 5 APJ Abdul Kalam Road near Jindal house. No injury to any person has been reported nor any damage to property was witnessed, except windowpanes of some vehicles parked nearby,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Mumbai Police is on high alert after the blast in Delhi today. Security tightened: Mumbai Police#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already assessed the situation . Amit Shah has spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner and other senior officials . The Mumbai police has also issued a high alert in the city.