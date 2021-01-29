“Farmers’ protest latest updates”; Confrontation at the UP Gate,’ excess security force’ removed

When the Uttar Pradesh government assigned extra powers to the protest region in Ghazipur on Thursday evening, farmers supposed they would soon have to leave the region. Hours later, everything altered when BKU chief Rakesh Tikait cracked down on national television, claiming that the action has to continue. Rakesh Tikait declared that he would remain on a hunger strike at the turmoil site and only drink water from his village.

Declaring a warning to his life, Rakesh Tikait claimed that goons were assigned to the place. Rakesh Tikait said, “We want to court arrest peacefully. But it seems there is a plan to stir violence while protesters return. If there is any such plan, I will remain here. I will face the bullet.” Rakesh Tikait’s tears converted as a turning point to restore a diminishing protest. Following this, hundreds of Tikait’s followers gathered outside his home in UP’s Sisauli, raising slogans in his relief. His brother Naresh Tikait, the chief of the BKU who had earlier consented to evacuate out the Ghazipur site, declared a mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar to determine the future passage of movement. The war cry had an influence. By 11 pm, the numbers of protesters at Ghazipur once again began to expand.

Groups of farmers from Meerut, Baraut, Baghpat, and Muradnagar joined the place to grant their aid to Rakesh Tikait. The Rashtriya Jat Mahasangh also moved Ghazipur to extend their solidarity to farmers. Hundreds of BKU members, meantime, proceed to remain on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration’s ultimatum to leave the UP Gate protest site.