894 missing children rescued in eight days by the Crime Branch

Cuttack: A whole of 894 disappeared children were rescued in a span of eight days through a special drive driven by Odisha Police. Director-General of Police (DGP) Abhay said the release effort was part of a special drive in coordination with the Crime Branch, which concluded on January 25.

Amongst the 894 recovered children, 800 were girls and the remaining 94 boys. The highest number of missing children, who have been tracked, are from Kendrapara (127), followed by Mayurbhanj (111) and Balasore (88). Missing children from Bhadrak and Jajpur districts were also saved.

Appreciating the efforts of the district Superintendents of Police in the release of absconded children, the DGP said the special drive will proceed. Abhay said the State Government had recently declared the organization of a special unit under the Crime Branch to administer crimes against women and children. For the operationalization of this wing, the Chief Minister has approved the placement of 62 staffers.