GCC countries introduces new Covid-19 restrictions: See full list

Several countries in the Gulf region has imposed new Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions as the coronavirus cases increases in the regions. All GCC countries has imposed new restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

Here’s a complete list of all the new measures imposed by GCC countries:

Saudi Arabia:

Saudi Arabia has extended the travel ban till May 17. The country has also extended the opening of its land, sea and air borders till May 17. The restrictions were originally slated to be lifted on March 31.

Oman:

Oman has banned all group events. This includes international conferences, sports events and exhibitions. The return of students to universities has also been postponed. All citizens and residents have been advised against foreign travel. Oman has also extended the closure of its land borders for another week until February 1.

Bahrain:

Bahrain suspended dine-in services in restaurants and cafes. Bahrain has also decided to shift public and private schools to online learning for three weeks.

Kuwait:

Kuwait has decided to postpone the resumption of commercial flights to Kuwait International Airport until further notice.