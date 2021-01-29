Gulf country to increase fees for issuing and renewing licenses to bring expat workers

A gulf country has decided to increase the fees for issuing and renewing licenses to bring expat workers. Oman has announced this. The Ministry of Labour in Oman has taken decision for this. The decision was taken to boost the nationalization of labour market.

The updated fee could range from 140 Omani Rial to 1001 or more depending on the position. .For senior posts and higher occupations, the fee would be RO 2001. The fees for intermediate positions, middle management and related designation will be RO 1001. Technical and specialized occupations would cost an employer OR 601. The licensing fee for traditional marine fishermen would cost OR 361 for a new one or renewal, and for those professions that do not fall in any of the above-mentioned categories would require the employer to set aside OR 301.

For domestic workers and similar category the fees is RO 141 if the license is sought for up to three workers. If the number of licenses is sought for four or more workers, the same would be RO 241. The licence fee for farmers and camel breeders would be RO 201