Heavy snowfall, wind; About 100 flights canceled in Japan

Around 100 flights have been canceled in Japan due to heavy snowfall and wind in the northern part of the country, as per Japanese media.

Two of the biggest Japanese airlines, All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL), have canceled 46 and 34 flights, respectively, on the island of Hokkaido and northern Honshu. The total number of canceled flights stands at 98.

On Friday, the wind velocity touched 30 meters per second (67 miles per hour). It is expected to decrease to 20 meters per second by tomorrow with wind gusts of up to 40 meters per second on Hokkaido. The island is expected to face up to 60-70 centimeters (23-27 inches) of snow on the next day.