International passenger flights suspended till February 28 ; DGCA

New Delhi: The postponement of international passenger flights due to the spread of the extremely infectious novel coronavirus has been stretched till February 28, India’s aviation regulator body DGCA said on Thursday. “However, international scheduled flights may be permitted on decided airways by the responsible authority on a case-to-case basis,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

The DGCA circular also announced that the halt does not influence the execution of international all-cargo operations and flights specially authorized by it. The programmed international passenger operations persist discontinued in India since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though, some special international flights have been working under the Vande Bharat Mission and bilateral “air bubble” agreements with chosen countries.

India has air bubble agreements with nearly 24 countries including the US, the UK, Kenya, Bhutan, the UAE, and France. Under an air bubble treaty between two countries, exceptional international flights can be conducted by their airlines between their territories.