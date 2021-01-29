Congress MP Shashi Tharoor & senior journalists booked for “provocation” during farmers’ tractor rally

Noida: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six senior journalists have been charged by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the clash during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26 in Delhi. The FIR on them has been filed at the Sector 20 police station following an accusation by a resident who claimed that “digital broadcast” and “social media posts” by these personalities were accountable for the disorder during a tractor rally by farmers in Delhi.

The senior journalists mentioned in the FIR are – Mrinal Pande, Rajdeep Sardesai, Vinod Jose, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath, and Anant Nath. An unknown person has also been listed in the FIR. “Yes, the FIR has been lodged,” a senior Noida Police officer said. The FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code sections 124A (sedition), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), among others.

They have also been charged under appropriate terms of the Information Technology Act. The Noida Police have launched an inquiry into the subject, according to officials. On January 26, thousands of opposing farmers fought with the police while the tractor rally was proclaimed by farmer unions to emphasize their call for the abolition of the Centre’s three farm rules. Many of the radicals, driving tractors, arrived at the Red Fort and entered the monument.