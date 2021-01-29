Kerala State Film Awards distributed

Thiruvananthapuram: The 50th State Film Awards were distributed. Suraj Venjaramoodu and Kani Kusruthi won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards respectively. Madhu C. Narayanan, director of Kumbalangi Nights, bagged the Best Actor award for Fahad Fazil. Swasika Vijay received the Character Actress Award.

Lijo Jose Pellissery won the Best Director award. Nivin Pauly, Anna Ben, and Priyamvada also received the Special Jury Mention for Best Performance. 53 awards were distributed in various categories at the function. The awards ceremony was held at 6 pm at the Tagore Theater.

