Minor blast reported in Delhi: few cars damaged

A minor blast took place outside the Israeli embassy in central Delhi on Friday evening at 5 pm. Few cars were damaged in the blast. No causalities and injuries has been reported due the blast.

As per police, the blast took place near the embassy of Israel at the roadside of 5, Aurangzeb Road in New Delhi. The explosion occurred while the Beating Retreat ceremony was underway just about 2 km away.

Police suspects that an Improvised Explosive Device ( IED) has caused the explosion. Fire brigade, SWAT and forensic teams rushed to the spot.

“We are looking into the matter. Multiple police teams have been rushed to the spot. It is yet to be ascertained the kind of material that exploded,” said a senior police officer.