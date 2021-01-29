Rape & poisoning of minor girl ; Paraprofessional educator arrested

Jharkhand; A paragliding teacher was detained for purportedly abusing and poising his 13-year-old student to death in the Palamau district of Jharkhand. The monstrous offense came to light after the father of the minor girl filed a complaint to the Panki police station.

In his charge, the father of the victim said that the arrested Shambu Singh, 35, sexually assaulted his daughter on January 25 when she was moving to the washroom. The arrested also frightened the victim’s family of dreadful consequences if they notified the police about the corruption. On January 26 at midnight, the accused crashed into their house and ostensibly gave a tablet to the victim, following which her health worsened. She died on Wednesday night.

The girl, with whose family the 35-year-old accused had a property conflict, was raped inside an empty classroom in a school in the Panki police station area on Wednesday and was then poisoned, Lesliganj Sub-divisional Police Officer Anup Kumar said. The post-mortem report of the girl has verified that she was raped and poisoned, the officer added.