The wait ends; K.G.F. Chapter 2 release date announced

Fans are waiting for the second part of the Kannada movie ‘KGF’. KGF was a film that made waves all over India from Kannada. The second part of KGF is being presented in Kerala by Prithviraj Productions, owned by actor Prithviraj. KGF 2 is all set to release on July 16. Actor Sanjay Dutt on Friday, took to his Twitter handle to reveal that the “promise will be kept” and the release date will be officially announced today at 6.32 PM.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will play the villain in the second part of the movie starring Yash. The second part tells the story from 1951 to the present. The first part of the film was released on December 21, 2018. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie as Ramika Sen with high political influence. Putting an end to all the speculations and rumors, the makers finally will be making the big announcement of the KGF Chapter 2 release date today evening.