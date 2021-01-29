UAE traffic fines can now be paid in 0% interest instalments

UAE has launched a new schemes for drivers and vehicle owners in the country. People who are got fines for traffic law violation can now pay the fines in 0% interest instalments.

The Ministry of Interior in UAE has signed an agreement with four national banks to roll out the scheme. The Ministry of Interior in UAE has signed an agreement with RAK Bank, Emirates Islamic, Commercial Bank of Dubai and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

“This initiative reflects the keenness of the ministry on improving its services for customer happiness and i line with our strategic vision to promote community life quality” said the ministry.