World’s first hybrid aerospace exhibition to be held in Bengaluru from Feb 3 ; Check the details here…

Bengaluru; Aero India 2021, an eagerly awaited event, will be conducted as a business event from February 3 to 5, 2021 in Bengaluru. This three-day experience is unique as it will be the world’s first hybrid exhibition wherein the business component of the exhibition will be both physical as well as virtual.

The Aero India show is scheduled from 3rd February till 5th February, 2021 at Bengaluru. The event is unique in ways more than one and it is billed as the ‘Runway to a Billion opportunities': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo) pic.twitter.com/9tQM1xy2Lu — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh examined the arrangement for Aero India-21 through an apex committee conference on Saturday in Bengaluru. During the conference, Rajnath highlighted the safe execution of the event and presenting it comprehensively for the global A&D industry. He stated that the hybrid model of Aero India-21 should be the template for the globe to utilize for business in the new standard until the anxieties of the pandemic are discussed.