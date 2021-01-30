10 killed, several injured in bus-truck collision

In a tragic incident, at least 10 people lost their lives and around 25 others were injured in a road accident. The accident took place on the Moradabad-Agra highway on Saturday morning. A bus, truck and another vehicle collided each other due to dense fog.

“The accident took place at around 8:10 am in the morning in a collision between a private bus going from Bilari to Moradabad and a truck. Forensic team is here, rescue operation is almost complete. Three vehicles collided with each other. Eyewitnesses tell us that it was a case of overtaking,” Moradabad SSP told news agency,

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.