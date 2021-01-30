Delhi Bomb Blast ;Terrorist group Jaish-ul-Hind takes responsibility, Telegram chat under lens

A minor IED blast shook the high-security region near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday, which Israel has named an “act of terror”.CISF which secures airports, essential nuclear and aerospace installations, Delhi Metro, and central government buildings has placed on warning all its units over the nation after the near the embassy on Friday. Meanwhile, a team of investigators from Israel will be arriving in New Delhi soon to support Indian agencies in the inquiry.

Jaish-ul-Hind has professed obligation for the explosion near the Israeli embassy in Delhi on social media. Central investigating agencies have discovered a Telegram chat of a speculated channel in which Jaish-ul-Hind has accepted the charge for the minor IED explosion. In the chat, the terror outfit is regarded as taking pride in the crime. Agencies are still checking the claim. Sources validate the proximity of a battery in the crude IED that triggered the blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday. As soon as the explosion occurred, the battery was blasted to pieces. This was the cause why officers are still at the scene of the crime, scanning for the pieces.

It is more or less confirmed now that the bomb was set on the ground as is obvious from the crater that has been discovered, said sources. Since police personnel and Israeli security guards persist outside the embassy, this was the most intimate place where the bomb could be installed. The letter that has been recovered from the scene is one and a half-page long and has been written haphazardly in fine handwriting.