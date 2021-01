Over 1 lakh NCC cadets will be deployed in coastal, border areas; Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: One lakh National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, which are being instructed by the Army, Navy, and Air Force, will serve in coastal and border regions, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the NCC Rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi.

“On August 15, last year, it was announced that NCC will be given new responsibilities in around 175 districts in the coastal and border areas. For this, around 1 lakh NCC cadets are being trained by Army, Navy, and Air Force. Out of these, one third are girl cadets,” declaredPrime Minister Modi. Honoring NCC cadets for assisting the government between the COVID-19 pandemic, he said: “Be it the floods or any other calamity, NCC cadets helped the people of this country last year. During the Corona pandemic, lakhs of cadets worked with the administration and society across the country. Their work is commendable.”

Addressing the NCC Rally. Watch. https://t.co/NZM0oegqGm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2021

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and the three armed services chiefs were also present at the event. The Prime Minister wore an NCC cap, reviewed March Past by NCC contingents, and observed cultural performance during the event.