Embassy blast: India fully supports Israel

New Delhi: India fully supports Israel. Union Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said he will provide protection to the Israeli embassy and diplomatic staff in India in the event of an explosion near the Israeli embassy. He said the incident was being taken seriously and an investigation was underway to find the culprits soon.

Jaishankar also tweeted that he had been assured of full protection for Israeli diplomats. ‘Spoke just now to Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats,’ he said.