Genetically modified corona virus infection; The first death was reported in the United States….

New Jersey: The first death from a genetically modified corona virus has been reported in the United States. The death was reported in New Jersey. Further details about the deceased have not been released. State Health Commissioner made the announcement. Covid variant continues to spread in various states in the United States and so far Super Covid has been confirmed in 328 people.

Also Read: Covid-19 vaccination for frontline workers from the first week of February….

The virus variant has 70 times more transmission capacity than the common covid. They added that it is a virus that can cause more than 30% of deaths. The deceased has not been reported to have traveled abroad recently. The fastest-growing Covid variant has already been confirmed in eight people in New Jersey.