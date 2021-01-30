Man gets engaged to ‘sex doll’ after realizing that it was easier to date than humans

A man has got engaged to a sex doll after he recognized his fascination towards dolls when he found one at a retail shop. Xie Tianrongwho hails from Hong Kong got engaged to sex doll ‘Mochi’ as he understood that it was more comfortable for him to date them than humans.

Xie Tianrong is 36 years old and resides with his parents. He became engaged to Mochi at the beginning of this month in a function accompanied by his close friends and family. He has indulged Mochi with valuable gifts including an iPhone 12. According to a report, Xie Tianrong has never had sex with Mochi. He declares he has never kissed her as he worries it would hurt her sensitive skin.

“I respect Mochi and only want her as a companion. I have had human girlfriends before but I am only attracted to dolls now. I have never had sex with her,” Xie Tianrong said. He purchased the sex doll for about 10,000 yuan (Rs 1 lakh) way back in 2019 and since then, he has dedicated all his time to taking care of her.

“A doll cost 80,000 yuan at that time, so I had to dispel my thoughts as I could not afford her. But in 2019, I found a silicone doll on the internet that was on sale and cost about 10,000 yuan (Rs 1 lakh) so I ordered it,” Xie Tianrong said. He said his former girlfriends would only gaze at their phones when they were together and Mochi gives him all its care. “When I and my previous girlfriend were together, she was always staring at her phone, but with Mochi it’s different. She will concentrate and give me all her attention.”