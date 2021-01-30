WhatsApp web offers extra security… Read more!!!

Millions of people use the WhatsApp web version and the WhatsApp desktop application on their personal desktop computer and laptop. WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, has introduced a feature that provides additional security for WhatsApp web users.

Our WhatsApp chats appear on the desktop while scanning the QR code in the web/desktop version of WhatsApp using the QR code scanner in the WhatsApp application. Because it can be done by anyone without your knowledge, WhatsApp has created a security shield that asks for fingerprint or face ID verification when the QR code scanner is opened. Users will receive this update in a few weeks.

WhatsApp has come up with a new policy update at a time when it is facing global criticism.