Covid vaccine; Brazil PM thanks Narendra Modi

Brazilian Prime Minister Jair Bolsonaro has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving the Covid vaccine. Modi also mentioned how Jair Bolsonaro thanked us for giving him the vaccine in the 73rd edition of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat. India has achieved self-sufficiency in the ability to vaccinate all its citizens. There has been a lot of change in people’s perceptions since Covid came along.

Today a lot of consumers are demanding products made in India. India is self-sufficient in vaccinations and medicines. We are now on the path of growth. Modi said. The Prime Minister also congratulated the Indian team for winning the Test series in Australia. The Indian team is back strong after a minor setback in the beginning. They won the series in Australia. Modi said that the hard work and teamwork of our team inspires everyone.