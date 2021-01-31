India is all set to buy fighter jets for Rs 1.4 lakh crore

New Delhi: The Air Force is all set to become more powerful. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to submit a proposal to the government soon for the purchase of 114 new fighter jets at a cost of Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

The proposal to take over these 114 militants is in the final stages and the government will soon move for the proposal, top sources said. According to Air Force sources, the Indian Air Force is expected to advance further than the latest French fighter jets. The Air Force has already issued an information request for the tender. “The 83 LCA Tejas would be replacing the four squadrons of the MiG-21 fighter jets which are set to be phased out in near future. The focus would now be on the 114 fighter jets project,” government sources told.