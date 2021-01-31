Myntra decides to change its logo after alleging it ‘insulting and offensive’

Famous online trade site Myntra has determined to renew its logo after a Mumbai-based woman activist registered a complaint against it, asserting it to be ‘insulting and offensive’ towards women. The charge was filed at Mumbai’s Cyber cell branch.

Prominently, the complaint was filed by Naaz Patel from NGO Avesta Foundation in December last year and they asked the Myntra logo be modified and relevant action be carried against the company. Patel asserted that the logo relates to a naked woman and had also taken up the matter on different platforms and social media.“We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month,” DCP Rashmi Karandikar, Cyber Crime Department of Mumbai police told.

Read more; “New Chief Minister for Karnataka after Ugadi” ; Senior BJP MLA hits on BS Yediyurappa

Not just the logo on the website and the app, Myntra will also make modifications to its packaging stuff as well. The company has reportedly announced printing orders for packaging material with their new logo. Prominently, Myntra is one of the most popular E-commerce sites for apparel and accessories in India. The company is yet to unveil the new logo of the company.