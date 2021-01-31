“New Chief Minister for Karnataka after Ugadi” ; Senior BJP MLA hits on BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal once again expressed about administration transition in Karnataka, reckoning that a new Chief Minister will consider office after Ugadi on April 13, the day the state celebrates New Year.

The Bijapur city MLA, who has been unabashedly cynical of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for some time now, even showed that the new Chief Minister will be from the northern part of the state.”I will not go with open hands seeking a Minister’s post here onwards. I have said one of our own will come in place (of Chief Minister) who can give the Minister’s post. I have said that someone from north Karnataka will come.. it will happen…wait and watch,” Mr.. Yatnal said.

“….this will be very soon, as you (media person) said Ugadi… for the new year, new (Chief Minister),” he said.

The former Union minister has for some time now regularly been talking out against Mr.Yediyurappa and his way of functioning.He had in October said that Mr.Yediyurappa would not continue Chief Minister for long and the high command had determined that his follower would be from the north Karnataka province.

He had also recently intimated the probability of historical transformations in the state after Sankranti.During the gathering of party legislators earlier this month, Mr.Yatnal had a face-off with Yediyurappa, as he opposed to the “step-motherly” treatment given out to some assembly constituencies and stated the interference of the Chief Minister’s son BY Vijayendra in the government.

Notwithstanding signs by the BJP leadership on giving remarks in public on matters correlating to the party and leaders, Mr.Yatnal had, after the cabinet development earlier this month, blamed the Chief Minister of creating appointments under extortion without examining status or honesty.Also, there has been consideration in some quarters that the BJP high command is pondering a leadership shift in Karnataka in the days to come viewing Mr. Yediyurappa’s age. However, the state BJP has denied such considerations.