“Polio Immunisation Drive- 2021” launched by President Ram Nath Kovind ; Check the details here…

The National Polio Immunisation program in India is all prepared to start on Sunday, 31 January 2021. The program will be begun today by President Ram Nath Kovind by distributing polio drops to a few kids at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 11.45 AM. The National Immunisation Day (NID), usually known as Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme, was earlier programmed from 17 January but was re-planned given the coronavirus vaccination drive over the country.

“With the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled to be rolled out on 16 January, the MoHFW in consultation with the office of President of India has rescheduled the Polio vaccination day to 31 January 2021,” the Centre had notified.

Things to remember;

1. The three-day Polio vaccination drive will start on January 31 and go on till February 2.

2. Polio drops are provided to children in the age group of 0 to 5 years.

3. The polio vaccination program is administered twice a year, normally in the early months.

4. Routine polio vaccines are provided once each at birth, 6 weeks, 10 weeks, and 14 weeks followed by more if required till the age of 5 years.

5. The pulse polio program always starts on a Sunday, known as Polio Ravivar, also called the National Immunisation Day.

6. Due to COVID-19 protocol and precautions, the Polio drive will be carried out with mandatory physical distancing, face masks, and handwashing management.

7. Senior citizens are advised not to take kids to the immunization camps.

8. It has been announced that the coronavirus vaccination may be put on hold for the three days when the polio vaccination drive will be held.