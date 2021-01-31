Obsessed with celestial objects and love gazing at the sky? Jaipur launches Astro-Tourism in the “Pink City”

Jaipur’s Art and Culture Department has recently launched Astro Tourism in the city. The project has been described as the Night Sky Tourism and was introduced by the Art and Culture Minister, BD Kalla. According to him, this latest drive will encourage the night tourism of Rajasthan.“It will be a new experience for tourists and add more depth to the state as a tourist destination.” On the other hand, Secretary to the Art and Culture Department, Mugdha Sinha has stated that those interested in viewing the stars and the sky can visit Jaipur to experience night tourism. They can observe the moon, night sky, stars, and planets exactly through a telescope positioned there.

Distinctly, 2 places have been selected for the night sky tourism. They are particularly Jawahar Kala Kendra and Jantar Mantar. The former is a popular art hub constructed to protect the rich art and culture of Rajasthan. It has eight sections, a big auditorium, museums, an amphitheater, a library, display rooms, a hostel, a studio, and a cafeteria. It is located at Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Opp Commerce College, Jhalana Doongri, Jaipur.

The other place, Jantar Mantar is a world heritage place constructed by King Sawai Jai Singh II, who is also identified as the founder of Jaipur. This 18th-century monument is a famous astronomical observation place with a collection of 19 fixed astronomical instruments. Jantar Mantar is placed at Gangori Bazaar, J.D.A. Market, Pink City, Jaipur, Rajasthan.