Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the year’s first Mann Ki Baat ahead of the Budget Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lecture this year’s first Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday. This will be the 73rd session of the monthly radio program.”Tune in tomorrow, January 31 at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister had stated that the call for India made goods was stretching over the nation, with people helping the matter of ”vocal for local”. He had asked the industry administrators to assure that Indian commodities are world-class.

He had also urged the citizens to take new year promises for the improvement of the nation, use more regional goods in their day-to-day lives, and strive to create the country free from plastic.” Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio presentation to the country, which is telecasted on the last Sunday of every month.