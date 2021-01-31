Pulse polio distribution in the state starts today….

Thiruvananthapuram: The distribution of pulse polio vaccine to children below 5 years of age in the state will begin today. The distribution of drops will start at 8 am at Vattiyoorkavu Family Health Center, Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Health Minister K.K. Shailaja.

Also Read: Famous Malayalam singer passed away….

The polio distribution will start with the Corona standards. Pulse polio drops should be given to all children under 5 years of age. Children who have been vaccinated against polio according to the immunization schedule should also be vaccinated on Pulse Polio Day. The minister also said that health workers would go home and give polio drops to children with corona positive or quarantine, after their quarantine period.