Thiruvananthapuram: The revised sales price of liquor in the state has been published. Over Rs 1,000 crore extra income will get to the government this year due to the price hike.

A seven percent increase in the base price of alcohol has been announced by the government. The tax is also proportional to that. The price included is published by Beverages Corporation. The revised liquor price will come into effect from Tuesday 2nd February.