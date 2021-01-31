Saudi Arabia tightens visa rules. Know more

Jeddah: Foreigners who left Saudi Arabia on re-entry visas will not be allowed to re-enter the country for three years unless their visas expire, the Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat) has said.

However, this requirement does not apply to new employers applying for a new visa even if the current visa expires. Jawazat’s explanation comes in response to questions from some foreigners who left the country years ago on re-entry visas and did not return before their visas expired and are currently seeking to return to the country.