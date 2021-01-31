New Delhi: The Central government has issued new guidelines for the operation of cinema theatres in the country in the wake of Covid. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has issued guidelines stating that the states and Union Territories may be subject to further restrictions in view of the situation.
Also Read: Pulse polio distribution in the state starts today….
Important new guidelines:
- Films theatres are not allowed in the Containment Zones.
- Audiences must maintain a physical distance (6 feet) outside the theatre hall.
- Masks are Mandatory
- Sanitizer should be available in the theatre area and on the inside and outside doors of the hall.
- The audience and the theatre staff should be subjected to thermal screening and only those without covid symptoms should be allowed to enter the theatre premises.
- Spectator queues inside and outside the theatre Hall should be marked in such a way that physical distance is maintained.
- After the show, the audience in each row should be allowed to go outside to avoid congestion.
Post Your Comments